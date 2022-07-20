Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) vs. Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Head to Head Analysis

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Heritage Commerce and Citizens & Northern, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Commerce 0 0 2 1 3.33 Citizens & Northern 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.27%. Given Heritage Commerce’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than Citizens & Northern.

This table compares Heritage Commerce and Citizens & Northern’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce $162.94 million 4.22 $47.70 million $0.82 13.87 Citizens & Northern $110.36 million 3.48 $30.55 million $1.81 13.62

Heritage Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. Citizens & Northern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Commerce and Citizens & Northern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce 29.69% 8.33% 0.92% Citizens & Northern 26.14% 9.69% 1.22%

Dividends

Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Heritage Commerce pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens & Northern pays out 61.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Commerce has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Commerce beats Citizens & Northern on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Commerce

(Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; multifamily loans on residential properties; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier's checks, bank by mail, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. The company operates through 17 full-service branch offices located in the general San Francisco Bay Area of California. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Citizens & Northern

(Get Rating)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also offers wealth management services, including administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, and investment management services; and a range of personal and commercial insurance products; mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents. In addition, the company reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it had 31 branch offices, including 23 in the Northern tier/Northcentral region of Pennsylvania, 2 in the Southern tier of New York State, 4 in Southeastern Pennsylvania, and 2 in Southcentral Pennsylvania, as well as a lending office in Elmira, New York. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

