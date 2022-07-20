City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of CIO opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a net margin of 271.64% and a return on equity of 83.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in City Office REIT by 1,557.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

