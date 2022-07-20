Civitas (CIV) Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges

Civitas (CIV) traded up 83.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $26,274.14 and approximately $2.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Civitas has traded 51.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003877 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00131093 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00008742 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000757 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000198 BTC.
Civitas Coin Profile
Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,690,762 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Civitas
