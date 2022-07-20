Civitas (CIV) Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges

Civitas (CIV) traded up 83.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $26,274.14 and approximately $2.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Civitas has traded 51.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00131093 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000757 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,690,762 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

