Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 170,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 90,896 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

CSCO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.90. 134,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,624,086. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.39. The company has a market cap of $181.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

