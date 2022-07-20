Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 83,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.16. 182,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,428,344. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $267.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

