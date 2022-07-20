Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,087 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 106,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VNLA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 368,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,090. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.01. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.55 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

