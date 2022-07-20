Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,752,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,033,000 after buying an additional 191,968 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Cameco by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 85,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 21,047 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cameco by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 485,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.87. 66,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,667,357. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cameco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

