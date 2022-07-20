Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,695 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,691,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,645,000 after acquiring an additional 782,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,743,000 after acquiring an additional 611,693 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,205,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,566,000 after acquiring an additional 583,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 927.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 290,083 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.09. The company had a trading volume of 63,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,837. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $44.83.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.