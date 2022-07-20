Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,099 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.06% of Valvoline worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $2,172,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,943,000 after acquiring an additional 443,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVV traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,189. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.33. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

