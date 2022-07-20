Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 75,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 138,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 609,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,852,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 119,082 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 99,138 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 77,312 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XSVM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.08. The stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,972. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.05. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $57.17.

