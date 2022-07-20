Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 6.0 %

ARKK stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.56. 1,179,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,835,117. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

