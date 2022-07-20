Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 3.68% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 69,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,771.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 116,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 110,392 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHQ stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,869. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $53.37.

