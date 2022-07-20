Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 4,966 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $21,036,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,565,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,155,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,082,000 after purchasing an additional 105,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 171,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 102,182 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

NYSE MXL traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.09. 6,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,172. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.08 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

