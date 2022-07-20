Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 4,966 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXLGet Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $21,036,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,565,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,155,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,082,000 after purchasing an additional 105,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 171,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 102,182 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

NYSE MXL traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.09. 6,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,172. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.08 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

