Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $7.18 Million Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 365,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,000. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 1.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PID. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,307,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,284,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 610,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 114,609 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 703.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 66,050 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PID traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,820. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.189 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

