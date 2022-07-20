Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Trims Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,703 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,428,000 after acquiring an additional 188,732 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,799,000 after purchasing an additional 75,265 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,120,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,319,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,822,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,503. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

