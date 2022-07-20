Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Up to $23.76

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.76, but opened at $24.34. Clear Secure shares last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on YOU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Clear Secure to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of -39.90.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 245,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $6,251,076.63. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,306,588 shares in the company, valued at $287,978,796.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $120,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,013,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,983,573.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 245,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $6,251,076.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,306,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,978,796.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Clear Secure by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

