Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Down 33.6% in June

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the June 15th total of 188,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Clipper Realty Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE CLPR traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. 46,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,283. The company has a market capitalization of $138.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clipper Realty

About Clipper Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clipper Realty during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.