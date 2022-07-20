Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Down 33.6% in June

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the June 15th total of 188,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Clipper Realty Trading Up 4.2 %
NYSE CLPR traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. 46,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,283. The company has a market capitalization of $138.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $10.41.
Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clipper Realty
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.