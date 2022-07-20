Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Up 40.2% in June

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the June 15th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

GLO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.34. 26 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,913. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.0943 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 17.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 147.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,121 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

