Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Up 40.2% in June

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the June 15th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
GLO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.34. 26 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,913. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $13.17.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.0943 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
