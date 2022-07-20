Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Short Interest Update

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,730,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 30,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Clover Health Investments Trading Up 3.1 %

CLOV traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,414,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $11.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.42 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 112.18%. On average, analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 28,788 shares during the last quarter. 23.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.