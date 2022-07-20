Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Short Interest Update

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,730,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 30,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Clover Health Investments Trading Up 3.1 %
CLOV traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,414,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $11.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.42 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 112.18%. On average, analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
