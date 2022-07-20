CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $203.82 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.72.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $280.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.27.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

