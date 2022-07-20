Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) PT Raised to GBX 1,950

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,850 ($22.12) to GBX 1,950 ($23.31) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCHGY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,475 ($29.59) to GBX 2,525 ($30.19) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($22.71) to GBX 2,000 ($23.91) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,682.43.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Shares of CCHGY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,324. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $39.23.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

