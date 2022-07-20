Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given New $70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.4 %

KO opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $62.18. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

