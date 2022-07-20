Coldstack Hits Market Capitalization of $211,518.67 (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges. Coldstack has a market cap of $211,518.67 and approximately $250,762.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.58 or 0.00390764 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00016479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

