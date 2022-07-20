Coldstack Hits Market Capitalization of $211,518.67 (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges. Coldstack has a market cap of $211,518.67 and approximately $250,762.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.58 or 0.00390764 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00016479 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001703 BTC.
Coldstack Coin Profile
Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.
Coldstack Coin Trading
