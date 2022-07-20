Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Trading 7% Higher

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. 10,206,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 14,357,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Color Star Technology Trading Up 7.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Color Star Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Color Star Technology stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) by 125.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,152 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Color Star Technology worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

