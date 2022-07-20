Columbus McKinnon Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Columbus McKinnon has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbus McKinnon has a payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $854.79 million, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $54.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.33 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Craig Hallum cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbus McKinnon

In other Columbus McKinnon news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $369,038.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 9.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 34.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter worth about $770,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 57.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.