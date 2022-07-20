Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,805,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,841 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 16.8% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $84,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $41.76. 309,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,445,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $189.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

