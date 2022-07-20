Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Update

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE CMA traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.44.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Comerica by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Comerica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Comerica by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

