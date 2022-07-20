Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Salesforce comprises about 0.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of CRM traded up $9.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.10. 107,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,643,634. The stock has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.50. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $105,068.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,866,184.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $105,068.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,187 shares in the company, valued at $159,866,184.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $399,809.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,206,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,056 shares of company stock valued at $13,276,812 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

