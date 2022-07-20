Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by MKM Partners

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at MKM Partners in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $11.50 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

CRK stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.