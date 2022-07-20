Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Conifex Timber stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

