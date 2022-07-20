Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Conifex Timber Price Performance
Shares of Conifex Timber stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.
Conifex Timber Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conifex Timber (CFXTF)
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.