Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,627,778 shares of company stock valued at $395,430,143. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $244.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.51. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

