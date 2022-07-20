Continental Resources, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Continental Resources in a report issued on Monday, July 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.23. The consensus estimate for Continental Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.94 per share.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Continental Resources Price Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

CLR stock opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Stories

