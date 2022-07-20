Contrasting Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) & Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating) and Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Tokuyama has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Mail has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tokuyama and Royal Mail, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokuyama 0 0 0 0 N/A Royal Mail 3 2 3 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Royal Mail has a consensus target price of $14.48, indicating a potential upside of 106.86%. Given Royal Mail’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Royal Mail is more favorable than Tokuyama.

This table compares Tokuyama and Royal Mail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokuyama $2.62 billion 0.35 $249.21 million $1.70 3.69 Royal Mail $17.37 billion 0.19 $835.87 million N/A N/A

Royal Mail has higher revenue and earnings than Tokuyama.

Profitability

This table compares Tokuyama and Royal Mail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokuyama 9.44% 11.73% 6.28% Royal Mail N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Tokuyama pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Royal Mail pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Tokuyama pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Royal Mail beats Tokuyama on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen. The Specialty Products segment provides polycrystalline silicon; fumed silica and tetrachlorosilane; aluminum nitride; high-purity chemicals for electronics manufacturing and photoresist developer; and methylene chloride for metal cleaning. The Cement segment offers cement, ready-mixed concrete, and cement-type soil solidifier, as well as engages in the recycling and environment businesses. The Life & Amenity segment provides polyolefin film, plastic window sashes, medical diagnosis systems, dental materials and equipment, ion exchange membranes, pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, plastic lens-related materials, and microporous film. The company was formerly known as Tokuyama Soda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Tokuyama Corporation in April 1994. Tokuyama Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, it operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states. Further, the company provides express parcel delivery and logistics services. Additionally, it engages in property holdings activities; and provision of facilities management services. The company serves consumers, sole-traders, small and medium-sized enterprises, large businesses, retailers, and access operators. Royal Mail plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

