ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.39. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNVVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 230 ($2.75) to GBX 255 ($3.05) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ConvaTec Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.47) to GBX 285 ($3.41) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 195 ($2.33) to GBX 200 ($2.39) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.67.

ConvaTec Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

