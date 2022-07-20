Convergence Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week (CONV)

Convergence (CONV) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, Convergence has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Convergence has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $951,875.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,250.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin.

Convergence Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

