Corundum Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on META. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.49.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded up $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,854,064. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.46. The company has a market capitalization of $460.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,367. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.