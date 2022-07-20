Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Reduced by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,871 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.6% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,822,104. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $520.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $473.39 and its 200 day moving average is $514.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.