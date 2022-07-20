Cove Street Capital LLC Acquires 41,418 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,418 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies comprises 2.1% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Lumen Technologies worth $11,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,029,000 after buying an additional 3,466,092 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,198,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,687,000 after buying an additional 2,313,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,161,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,086,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after buying an additional 1,781,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 3,246,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,594,000 after buying an additional 1,032,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 132,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,237,695. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.