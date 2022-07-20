Cove Street Capital LLC Buys 1,063 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SPB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.85. 4,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,557. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.28 and a one year high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.85. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 68.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Stories

