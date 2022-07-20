Cove Street Capital LLC Has $19.25 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,299 shares during the quarter. KBR accounts for approximately 3.4% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $19,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after acquiring an additional 109,052 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,696,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,043,000 after acquiring an additional 258,039 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of KBR by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,395,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,058,000 after acquiring an additional 527,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of KBR by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,001,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after acquiring an additional 441,300 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,100 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,387.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,100 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,387.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR Stock Up 0.5 %

KBR stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 1.24.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on KBR in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

