Cove Street Capital LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Cove Street Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,205,000 after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,006,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 321.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.86.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $125.29. 28,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,399. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $124.95 and a one year high of $169.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average of $144.56.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The company had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 32.82%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

