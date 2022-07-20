Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 556 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cove Street Capital LLC lessened its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,619,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after buying an additional 414,544 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $2,522,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 35,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,331. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $37.66.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

