Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 7,450 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the quarter. NewMarket comprises approximately 2.3% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 0.39% of NewMarket worth $13,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,459,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in NewMarket by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in NewMarket by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 878.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Stock Up 0.1 %

NEU stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.48. 163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.71. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $285.60 and a 1-year high of $378.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.27.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $662.55 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Articles

