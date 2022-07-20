Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Short Interest Up 24.7% in June

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 520.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Covivio from €73.00 ($73.74) to €62.00 ($62.63) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Covivio Trading Up 7.5 %

GSEFF stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.81. 269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.01. Covivio has a one year low of $54.40 and a one year high of $80.25.

Covivio Company Profile

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with 25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

Featured Articles

