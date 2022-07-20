Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquard & Bahls AG purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $811,362,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,647,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,214,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,294 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after acquiring an additional 658,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.