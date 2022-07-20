Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Has $3.44 Million Position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Digimarc accounts for 1.4% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 0.74% of Digimarc worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Digimarc by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Digimarc by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Digimarc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Digimarc by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altai Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Digimarc by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,057,000 after acquiring an additional 68,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31. Digimarc Co. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $53.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 58.79% and a negative net margin of 162.75%.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

