Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.57. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.16 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 86.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

