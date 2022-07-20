Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. SkyKnight Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at $854,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 1,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,662,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,000 shares during the period. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.50 price target on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.12.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of DNA stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

