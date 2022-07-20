Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CEVA worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 155,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 292,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after acquiring an additional 90,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $806.66 million, a PE ratio of 347.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). CEVA had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $34.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $201,126.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $201,126.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

