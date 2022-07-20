Critical Survey: Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI) & Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI – Get Rating) and Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Union Dental and Talkspace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Dental N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Talkspace $113.67 million 2.29 -$62.74 million ($1.41) -1.19

Profitability

Union Dental has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talkspace.

This table compares Union Dental and Talkspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Dental N/A N/A N/A Talkspace -60.31% -49.10% -40.27%

Volatility and Risk

Union Dental has a beta of 4.72, meaning that its share price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Union Dental and Talkspace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Dental 0 0 0 0 N/A Talkspace 0 4 0 0 2.00

Talkspace has a consensus target price of $2.43, suggesting a potential upside of 44.35%. Given Talkspace’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talkspace is more favorable than Union Dental.

Summary

Union Dental beats Talkspace on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Union Dental

Union Dental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides detal services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice. The company is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

